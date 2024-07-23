Gardaí investigating theft and torching of cars in Waterford

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances around the theft and torching of a number of cars in Waterford City.

The thefts took place last Saturday morning at various locations across the city.

The first car, a blue Toyota Vitz hatchback, was taken from Rockenham, in Ferrybank, around 2.30 am and was found burnt out in the John’s Park area of the city later that morning, at around 7 am.

The second car, also a Toyota hatchback, was taken from the Castlegrange area, in Williamstown, also in the early hours of Saturday and again was discovered torched in St John’s Park at the same time as the first.

Advertisement

In a statement, gardaí explained that there was a third attempt to take another car close to Waterpark Apartments, located close to University Hospital Waterford (UHW).

All three cars are being technically examined by gardaí and CCTV footage has been obtained.

Anyone with information and who may have been in the vicinity of the thefts and attempted theft is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051 391620 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

By Sarah Slater

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.