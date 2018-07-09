Gardaí issue alert at ‘unusual’ markings at properties

09 July 2018

By Louise Walsh

Gardaí in Co Meath have asked the public to be vigilant after a number of ‘unusual’ markings at properties in the county came to their attention last weekend.

There’s concern that the markings may have been left by criminals as a way of targeting properties for break-ins.

Kells gardaí sounded the alert when they became aware of what appears to be a rag placed at three separate properties in the Carnaross area.

In one instance a rag was tied around a gate of one of the busiest farmyards in the county while a piece of material was left outside two other houses.

None of the properties have been broken into and the owners were not aware of how the material ended up at their gateways.

Meath Crime Prevention Officer Sgt Dean Kerins said gardaí wanted to make the public aware of the possible markings.

“These properties were brought to our attention by a vigilant member of the public,” he said.

“We have taken note of the unusual markings which could possibly be the work of criminals to identify specific houses.

“It may all be completely innocent but we are investigating and would just like members of the public to be on the lookout for this kind of thing at houses in the area.”

“If you spot anything you think is unusual, please contact the Garda station at Kells on 046 928 0820,” he concluded

