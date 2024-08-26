Gardaí issue appeal for parents posting back-to-school photos online

Gardaí have issued a back-to school appeal for families ahead of the new academic year for safety reasons.

In the coming days and weeks, as children of all ages head back to school and college, proud parents and guardians will be sharing their special moments on social media.

Particularly those from family members of young children who are attending school for the first time.

Gardaí are asking parents to be vigilant when posting pictures of their children in school uniform on the internet.

The National Cyber Crime Bureau are urging caution and asking parents to Be Cyber Smart to protect their children.

They have posted an info graphic to outline what not to do to protect their safety online.

Gardaí are urging parents, guardians and family remembers to:

Remove the door number of your home

To blur the school or team logo

To blur any other identification information

To turn the location data on your phone off

