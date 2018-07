Gardaí are appealing for help finding a teenage girl who has been missing for two weeks.

17-year-old Natasha McNeil was last seen near Dublin’s Heuston Station on Thursday, June 21.

She is described as being five foot two inches tall and of slim build with brown hair.

She has tattoos on her right ankle and wrists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí.

