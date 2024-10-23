Gardaí issue fresh appeal after young male cyclist struck by vehicle in Wexford

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision in County Wexford.

The incident involving a car and a young cyclist happened over two months ago on Lambstown Lane, Fethard On Sea.

Shortly before midday on August 18th, a young boy on bicycle sustained minor injuries after being struck by a cream coloured SUV type vehicle.

Gardaí have issued a fresh appeal and are urging the driver of the vehicle to come forward.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station at 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any local Garda Station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.