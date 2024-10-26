Play Button
Gardaí issue renewed appeal for missing Wexford man

Odhrán Johnson
Gardaí are renewing their appeal in locating a 27 year old missing from Wexford Town.

Stephen Ring was reported missing from his home on Tuesday the 15th of October.

He's described as 5 foot 8, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey Superdry coat and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Stephen's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

