Gardaí issue renewed appeal for missing Wexford man

Gardaí are renewing their appeal in locating a 27 year old missing from Wexford Town.

Stephen Ring was reported missing from his home on Tuesday the 15th of October.

He's described as 5 foot 8, of slim build, with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey Superdry coat and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Gardaí and Stephen's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Stephen’s whereabouts is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

