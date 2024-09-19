Gardaí issue warning amid spate of robberies in Carlow and Kilkenny

Locals in Carlow and Kilkenny are being advised to be vigilant amid a spate of thefts reported over the past week.

Six burglaries happened in Kilkenny while over 15 occurred in Carlow in just seven days.

Eight of these burglaries happened on Tuesday the 17th of September in Carlow in the early hours of the morning.

The first theft took place between 1 o'clock and 25 past 1 in Friars Green on the Tullow Road where items from two unlocked cars were robbed.

Two businesses in Rathvilly were broken into between 2.30 and 3am as well as the community centre in the village.

CCTV captured a grey-coloured Mazda Demio hatchback car leaving the scene.

The same car was seen leaving the scene of a burglary of a house and car robbery in The Granary in Killerig a short time later at 3:30am.

The eighth burglary on the same night was at Palatine GAA Clubhouse in Bennekerry.

The front door of the clubhouse was rammed by a car at 4.20am.

Gardaí say this robbery is connected to the burglaries in Rathvilly and Killerig as the same three male suspects were seen escaping in the grey-coloured Mazda Demio.

Carlow Detective Unit are investigating all of these incidents and are appealing for any information to contact them on 059 9136620.

