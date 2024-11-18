Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí issue warning as fake money in circulation in Ireland

Gardaí issue warning as fake money in circulation in Ireland
Money, © PA Wire/PA Images
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are warning consumers to be wary of fake money in circulation around the country.

More than 700 incidents of counterfeit currency have been reported between January and October.

That's up from 130 reports in the same period last year.

Gardaí say check if a euro note is genuine, cash handlers and member of the public should: Feel, Look, Tilt and Check the note and it should feel crisp and firm.

Advertisement

They recommend to hold the note against the light and look for the watermark and the numeral value.

When you tilt the note you will see a hologram which will also show the value of the note.

Gardaí are also advising to check the signature of the President of the European Central Bank.

An Garda Síochána are asking business owners and the public to be on the lookout and hand in any notes they feel may not be genuine.

Advertisement

Reporting by Aidan Delaney

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Ireland braces itself for plunging temperatures this week

 By Joleen Murphy
Entertainment 2

Wexford sheep stars in Hallmark Christmas movie

 By Aoife Kearns
Waterford News 3

Third anniversary marked of missing Waterford man

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement