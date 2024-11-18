Gardaí issue warning as fake money in circulation in Ireland

Gardaí are warning consumers to be wary of fake money in circulation around the country.

More than 700 incidents of counterfeit currency have been reported between January and October.

That's up from 130 reports in the same period last year.

Gardaí say check if a euro note is genuine, cash handlers and member of the public should: Feel, Look, Tilt and Check the note and it should feel crisp and firm.

They recommend to hold the note against the light and look for the watermark and the numeral value.

When you tilt the note you will see a hologram which will also show the value of the note.

Gardaí are also advising to check the signature of the President of the European Central Bank.

An Garda Síochána are asking business owners and the public to be on the lookout and hand in any notes they feel may not be genuine.

Reporting by Aidan Delaney

