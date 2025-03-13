Gardaí launch another road safety campaign ahead of Bank Holiday

An extensive road safety campaign kicks off this morning ahead of the St.Patrick's Bank Holiday weekend.

The Garda Roads Policing Operation is being rolled out across the country to keep road users safe, during one of the busiest periods on Irish roads.

Gardaí say the potential to be involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision is therefore higher during this time.

This latest campaign will place a particular emphasis on detecting those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Gardaí are reminding anyone who is intending to socialise and have drinks at any point over the long weekend needs to arrange a designated driver among friends, pre-book a taxi or fix up a lift home from someone they trust who will not be under the influence.

The operation will continue until 7am on Tuesday morning.

