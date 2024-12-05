Play Button
Gardaí launch appeal for missing 13-year-old girl

Photo: Mary Chantelle was last seen in the Bellurgan area of Dundalk, Co. Louth, at approximately 4.30pm.
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Mary Chantelle McDonagh.

She is reported missing from her home in Dundalk, Co. Louth, since Saturday, 30th November 2024.

Mary Chantelle was last seen in the Bellurgan area of Dundalk, Co. Louth, at approximately 4.30pm.

She is described as being approximately 5ft in height, with a medium build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Mary Chantelle was wearing a dark green tracksuit, and a school jacket.

She is known to frequent the Dundalk and Drogheda areas.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

