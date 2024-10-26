Gardaí launch appeal for missing Kilkenny teenager

Gardaí are also seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 13-year-old Damian Delaney.
Damien has been missing from Kilkenny City since Friday the 25th of October.
He is described as being approximately 5 foot 10 inches in height with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.
When last seen Damian was wearing a blue T-shirt, black tracksuit and black runners.
He is known to frequent Dublin city centre and Tallaght, Dublin 24.
Gardaí are concerned for Damian’s well-being.
Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.