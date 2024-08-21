Gardaí launch appeal for missing man in Kilkenny

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 62-year-old Thomas Murray who has been missing from Kilkenny City since Friday, 16 August 2024.

Thomas is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height with a heavy build. He has short, grey hair, a grey beard and blue eyes.

He was last seen at approximately 5:30 pm on 16 August 2024 in Knocktopher, Co. Kilkenny wearing a navy zip-up hoodie and navy tracksuit pants with black shoes. It is believed that he may have travelled to Waterford.

Anyone with any information on Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 7754150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

