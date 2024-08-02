Gardaí launch appeal for missing Wexford teenager

Gardaí are looking for assistance in locating a missing girl from Wexford.

Garda Statement

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Makayla Brady who is reported missing from her home in Gorey, Co. Wexford, since Wednesday 31st July 2024. Makayla was last seen at approximately 2.05pm.

Makayla is described as being approximately 5 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Makayla was wearing when last seen.

It is believed that Makayla may have travelled to the Bray, Co. Wicklow area.

Anyone with any information on Makayla's whereabouts is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

