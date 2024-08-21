Gardaí launch appeal for missing Wexford teenager

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Scarlet Bright, who has been missing from the Gorey area of County Wexford since Thursday evening, 15 August 2024.

The 16-year-old is described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height with brown hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what Scarlet was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information on Scarlet's whereabouts is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

