Gardaí launch investigation after body of man found in house

An Garda Siochana, © PA Archive/PA Images
Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man's body in Clones, County Monaghan on Saturday night.

The body of a man was discovered at approximately 10 pm.

The body remains at the scene which is preserved for a technical examination which is due to take place on Sunday morning.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

By Michael Bolton

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

