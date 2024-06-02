Gardaí launch investigation after body of man found in house

Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man's body in Clones, County Monaghan on Saturday night.

The body of a man was discovered at approximately 10 pm.

The body remains at the scene which is preserved for a technical examination which is due to take place on Sunday morning.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

By Michael Bolton

