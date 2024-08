Gardaí have launched an investigation into an incident that happened at All Together Now festival over the weekend.

It follows a report of an incident of assault that occurred around a 8.45pm in Portlaw, Co. Waterford on Saturday evening.

One man aged in his 20s was brought to University Hospital Waterford for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing at this time.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.