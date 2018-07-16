Gardai launch murder investigation after death of man in Waterford

16 July 2018

Gardai have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Waterford City following an assault on July 7th.

27-year-old Damien O’Brien from Kilmacow in Kilkenny died at Cork University Hospital last Friday after being transferred there from University Hospital Waterford with serious head injuries.

The young man was in the local band Chimpanbee and received serious injuries after being assaulted at the junction of John Street and The Manor at approximately 3am on Saturday July 7th.

Gardai confirmed this evening that they are now treating his death as murder after a postmortem by the Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan, confirmed he died as a result of an assault.

They are appealing for anyone with information; to any person who may have witnessed the assault; and to any drivers who may have dashcam footage at the scene to contact them on 051-305300 or the Confidential Line on 1800-666-111.

