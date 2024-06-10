Gardaí launch murder investigation after Mark Carroll (34) killed in Finglas

Gardaí in Finglas have launched a murder investigation after the death of Mark Carroll (34) on Sunday.

A postmortem has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

A murder investigation is now being led by a senior investigation officer from an incident room at Finglas Garda Station, Dublin.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who has any information on the murder of Mark Carroll to contact Finglas Garda Station on (01) 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda station.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the Scribblestown area between midnight and 1am on Sunday, June 9th.

Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating gardaí.

No arrests have been made.

By James Cox

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.