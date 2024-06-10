Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí launch murder investigation after Mark Carroll (34) killed in Finglas

Gardaí launch murder investigation after Mark Carroll (34) killed in Finglas
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Finglas have launched a murder investigation after the death of Mark Carroll (34) on Sunday.

A postmortem has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

A murder investigation is now being led by a senior investigation officer from an incident room at Finglas Garda Station, Dublin.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone who has any information on the murder of Mark Carroll to contact Finglas Garda Station on (01) 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666 111 or any Garda station.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the Scribblestown area between midnight and 1am on Sunday, June 9th.

Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating gardaí.

No arrests have been made.

By James Cox

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Tickets for Ronaldo's Portugal training session on offer for up to €800

 By Beat News
News 2

Taoiseach told ‘pride comes before a fall’ as election count continues

 By Beat News
Sport 3

Euro 2024 fitness boost for England as Luke Shaw and John Stones train

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement