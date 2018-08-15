Gardaí make 'significant arrest' after seizing €252k of drugs, cash and tobacco

More than a quarter of a million euro worth of cannabis, controlled drugs, tobacco and cash have been seized in Limerick.

Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit in Limerick and Revenue officers from the Southern Region searched business premises off Davis Street in Co. Limerick yesterday at around 10am.

They seized around €100,000 worth of cannabis and controlled drugs, 170,000 cigarettes and 60kg worth of tobacco with a retail value of €132,000, and approximately €20,000 in cash. The total haul is valued at around €252,000.

The seizure in Limerick yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office.

Gardaí arrested a man in 50s at the scene and he was brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Speaking at Roxboro Road Garda Station, Superintendent Fergal Patwell said: “This is another significant arrest in relation to our ongoing operations targeting organised criminal gangs in Co. Limerick.

“Drug seizures like we had in today’s operation play a critical role in targeting the livelihood of criminals and reduces their ability to carry out illegal activities.

“It also helps protect communities from the devastating impact of drugs and associated criminality.”

