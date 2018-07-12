Gardaí have seized a ‘machine pistol’ and ammunition during the search of a house in Co. Louth.

Officers carrying out searches in an operation targeting Dissident Republican activity in the Drogheda area also arrested two people yesterday.

At around 3pm yesterday afternoon, gardaí stopped and searched a car in the Crushrod Avenue area of Drogheda.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 30s, was found to be in possession of a large amount of prescription tablets.

She was arrested and is being held in Drogheda Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences against the state act 1939.

A follow-on search of a property in Boyle O’Reilly Terrace in Drogheda unearthed what officers have called a “machine pistol” and ammunition in a parked car there.

In further follow-up searches, a man in his late 40s was arrested in Dundalk at around 9pm last night in relation to the incident.

He is also being held in Drogheda Garda Station under section 30 of the Offences against the state act 1939.

– Digital Desk

