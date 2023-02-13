Gardaí physically remove Enoch Burke from High Court

Gardaí had to physically remove Enoch Burke from the High Court today (Monday) after he once again interrupted the court's list.

The dismissed school teacher was also removed from the court four days ago by the direction of Mr Justice Brian O'Moore as he showed up to the court looking to raise issues when his case wasn't listed.

He turned up to court this morning looking to make an application alongside his sister and parents.

Three gardaí had to physically remove Mr.Burke from the court as he repeatedly talked over the judge. His sister also repeatedly talked over the judge and was directed to be removed too. She left without Garda having to intervene.

According to The Independent, Mr Burke's sister loudly protested: “Mr Burke should not be removed from the court.”

She told the judge: “You are treating the school very differently from Mr Burke.”

Enoch Burke shouted: “Why am I being treated differently from the school? That is not justice Judge, to treat somebody differently from the school.”

Enoch's mother Martina also shouted at the judge.

“It is absolutely corrupt. You are covering up your tracks,” she said.

Last Friday, Enoch and his sister Ammi both refused to leave Mr Justice O’Moore's courtroom. He accused them of making “groundless complaints” and “abusive comments”.

Their protests led to the court’s list, which contained 46 cases, being suspended for two hours.