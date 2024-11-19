Gardaí publish CCTV images of 99 ‘Persons of Interest’ in Dublin Riots

A Garda investigation team continues to investigate the serious public disorder incident of 23 November 2023.

This morning we published CCTV images of 99 ‘Persons of Interest’ on www.garda.ie.

They are requesting the assistance of the general public to identify these individuals so they can be ruled 'in or out' of the investigative process.

Dublin Riot

On the 23rd November 2023 a large scale public disorder incident occurred over a number of hours, from approximately 4pm to 12mn, across a widespread area in Dublin North Inner and South Inner City.

The public disorder incident separately and cumulatively involved alleged offences of Riot, Violent Disorder, Arson, Criminal Damage, Assault, Theft, Public Disorder, Harassment and Intimidation.

Over the duration of the widespread public disorder in the city centre

• 28 vehicles were subject of Arson or Criminal damage including

o 1 Luas destroyed by fire,

o 3 Dublin Buses destroyed by fire,

o 6 Dublin Buses subject to criminal damage

o 15 Official Garda vehicles subject to criminal damage

o 2 Dublin Fire Brigade vehicles subject to criminal damage

o 1 private car destroyed by fire

• 66 premises/places of business were subject to criminal damage

o Approximately 500 business premises in the North and South City centre were canvassed

• 13 members of An Garda Síochána were injured

Investigation

An investigation team of over 50 Garda members, and 8 contract staff, continue to investigate the public disorder on the 23rd November 2023.

The investigation team is also progressing all matters currently before the courts, books of evidence, disclosure and trial preparation.

Over 17,000 hours of CCTV footage has been lawfully retrieved by An Garda Síochána. CCTV continues be reviewed and analysed by Garda members and Contract Staff both in terms of progressing matters currently before the courts and ongoing progression of the investigation.

This analysis has identified a further 99 ‘Persons of Interest’’. To progress the criminal investigative process An Garda Síochána needs to identify each of these ‘Persons of Interest’ and interview each to either rule each individual ‘in or out’ of the investigative process.

An Garda Síochána is now requesting the assistance of the general public in identifying these 99 ‘Persons of Interest’ to either rule each individual ‘in or out’ of and progress the criminal investigative process.

An Garda Síochána has this morning published CCTV images of these 99 ‘Persons of Interest’ on the Garda website www.garda.ie.

Members of the public can provide information/ nominate identification for any of the 99 ‘persons of interest’ through the Garda website. Members of the public can do so confidentiality if they so wish.

