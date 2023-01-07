Gardaí renew appeal for assistance in finding missing teenager

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Stephen Cawley has been missing from the Mountmellick area of Co.Laois since Tuesday, 27th of December.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information on missing 17-year-old Stephen Cawley, who has been missing from the Mountmellick area of Co Laois since Tuesday, 27 December. pic.twitter.com/0nkNbMuNqQ — TheJournal.ie (@thejournal_ie) January 7, 2023

Advertisement

He is described as being 5 foot 11 in height, of slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Stephen was wearing blue jeans, grey runners, a green zip-up hoodie and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.