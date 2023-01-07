Play Button
Play Button
News

Gardaí renew appeal for assistance in finding missing teenager

Gardaí renew appeal for assistance in finding missing teenager
Garda station, © PA Archive/PA Images
Shaun Connolly
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for assistance in finding a missing 17-year-old boy.

Stephen Cawley has been missing from the Mountmellick area of Co.Laois since Tuesday, 27th of December.

Advertisement

He is described as being 5 foot 11 in height, of slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Stephen was wearing blue jeans, grey runners, a green zip-up hoodie and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact any Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Life 1

Why writing 'clean me' on a car could land you a hefty fine

 By Michelle Heffernan
News 2

Man arrested after €32,200 worth of tablets are seized in Garda operation

 By Shaun Connolly
Sport 3

Brian Cody is set for return to management in Kilkenny

 By Shaun Connolly
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement