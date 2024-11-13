Gardaí renew appeal for help in locating missing teenager girl

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for help in locating a missing teenager.

15-year-old Chloe McDonagh was last seen in Ashbourne town centre, Co. Meath, last Thursday afternoon, at around 2pm.

She's described as being around 5 feet 5 inches in height, with a slim build, long blonde hair, and blue eyes.

It's not known what Chloe was wearing when she went missing, and it's understood she's travelled to Co. Mayo.

Advertisement

Gardaí are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with any information on Chloe's whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website Beat10213.com.