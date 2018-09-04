Gardaí in Limerick are renewing their appeal for information about the death of a man in a hit and run on Sunday night.

76-year-old Danny Brosnan was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit by a vehicle at Rylands in Ballingarry at around 11pm.

It is understood Mr Brosnan, who was a keen walker, had gone for a late evening stroll when he was critically injured.

The vehicle did not remain at the scene.

Mr Brosnan’s body was removed to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital where a post mortem took place on yesterday.

He is survived by his wife Brigid known as ‘Biddy’ and their five children.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was on that stretch of road between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on Sunday night to contact them on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

The scene of the late-night hit and run. Photo: Brian Arthur

Digital Desk

Share it:













Don't Miss