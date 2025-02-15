Play Button
News

Gardaí renew appeal for missing Kilkenny woman

Gardaí renew appeal for missing Kilkenny woman
Lily Kennedy
Lily Kennedy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí in Kilkenny are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 67-year-old Katherine Norris who was reported missing from her home in Kilkenny city on Friday afternoon, 7th February 2025. 

Katherine, who also goes by Kathy, was last seen at approximately 3:00pm on Tuesday 4th February in the Stephens Street area. 

Katherine is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 inch tall with a slim build and long white hair. She typically wears glasses. 

Gardaí and Katherine's family are very concerned for her well-being. 

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Katherine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station. 

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, Beat102103.com. 

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Carlow News 1

Winning Euromillion ticket sold in Carlow

 By Lily Kennedy
Beat 2

Daily Dilemma Uncensored: Beat hosts Live Podcast in Wexford on Valentine’s Night

 By Joleen Murphy
Sport 3

Waterford FC travel to Sligo this evening to kick off their League of Ireland campaign

 By Lily Kennedy
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement