Gardaí in Kildare are renewing their appeal for witnesses after a man was killed in a fatal road collision last week.

The man in his 50s was killed after his motorcycle and a black Isuzu 4×4 vehicle collided on the R445 near Monasterevin at 2.15pm last Friday, August 17.

He was taken to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead while the driver and sole occupant of the other vehicle, a man in his 60s, was also taken to hospital.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, anyone with information or drivers who may have Dash Cam footage to contact them.

They are particularly anxious to speak to the driver of a silver Nissan Micra which was travelling behind the Isuzu in the direction of Monasterevin.

Anyone who can assist gardaí in their investigation is asked to contact Kildare garda station on 045- 521222, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any garda station.

Digital Desk

