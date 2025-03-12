Gardaí renew appeal for witnesses to M50 crash that killed Carlow-based motorcyclist

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the M50 in west Dublin.

The crash occurred on the afternoon of Sunday, 9th March shortly after 12:30pm.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on the southbound carriageway of the M50 near Junction 7 at the Lucan/Palmerstown exit.

The motorcyclist, Christian Rasmussen, known to his friends as 'Danish Paddy' was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries reported at the time.

The 50-year-old was originally from Denmark but lived in Carlow for many years.

Gardaí continue to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the M50 in both directions at the time, are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ronanstown Garda Station on (01) 666 7700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

