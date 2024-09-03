Gardaí renew appeal on 25th anniversary of the murder of Raonaid Murray

Tomorrow marks the 25th anniversary of the murder of 17-year-old Raonaid Murray.

An Garda Síochána and Raonaid’s family continue to work together to solve this case and Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public.

Raonaid Murray worked at a clothes shop, then known as Sally West, in Dun Laoghaire Shopping Centre. She left the shop at approximately 9 pm on the 3rd of September 1999 and went with a friend to Scott’s Public House in Dun Laoghaire.

She made arrangements with a friend to go to a nightclub later that night. She left Scott’s at approximately 11.20 pm to go home and change before heading to the nightclub.

Raonaid was last seen alive at approximately 11.20 pm on Friday, 3rd September 1999 when she made her way home from Dun Laoghaire town centre.

Raonaid never got home that night. Her body was then found at Silchester Crescent, Glenageary at 12.33 am, Saturday 4th September 1999, less than 500 yards from her home.

In over 4500 witness statements to date, there is still no motive identified for her murder.

The solving of this murder is of the utmost priority for An Garda Síochána.

An Garda Síochána is continuing to appeal to anyone who may have information with regards to this case to come forward to them.

With the passage of time some person may now be in a position to provide information to investigating Gardaí that they could not provide at the time, or maybe some person who did provide information at the time may be now in a position to provide further information.

Detective Superintendent Brian O’Keeffe remarked "An Garda Síochána and Raonaid’s family would urge anyone with any information to please come forward. By not coming forward with that information you may be unknowingly shielding a killer.”

An Garda Síochána will treat any interactions with confidentiality, compassion and sensitivity.

All information should be directed to the Incident Room at Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 01 666 5000 or 01 666 5012, or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111