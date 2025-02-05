Gardaí say they've broken main West Dublin cocaine supply chain

Gardaí say they've broken the main cocaine supply chain for West Dublin.

They've seized an estimated €12.8 million worth of cocaine and cannabis during a number of searches in County Laois.

Three men have been arrested and detained overnight at unnamed Garda stations in the Eastern Region.

Gardaí from the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) are conducting an ongoing, intelligence led operation in Mountmellick, County Laois and a number of other locations this evening, Tuesday 4th February 2025.

Approximately 182kg of cocaine and 4kg of cannabis herb has been seized. The estimated value of drugs seized is in excess of €12.8 million.

Three men have been arrested and are currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at Garda stations in the Eastern Region.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR), stated this evening (Feb 4th), "This intelligence-led operation conducted by the Dublin Crime Response Team (DCRT) has taken down the main supply network for cocaine and crack cocaine into West Dublin.

"This operation targeting the sourcing, preparation and distribution of substantial quantities of these illicit drugs, stopped them from entering our communities and is another significant blow to an Organised Criminal Group.”

Gardaí say the operation is ongoing.

