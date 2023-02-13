Gardaí search for burglars who drowned dogs while robbing house in Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating a burglary where two dogs were drowned and thousands in cash was taken.

The incident occurred at a residence in the Ardfinnan area of Tipperary on Saturday.

Nobody was in the house at the time of the robbery but the owner returned home to find the dead animals in a barrel of water.

It's believed that the burglars gained access to the house with a key hidden in a shed. When trying to retrieve the key it's understood that the dogs kept barking and the thieves dragged the two dogs to a barrel in the back yard of the house – and then drowned them.

The burglars then raided the house before leaving with around €9,000.

No arrests have been made and gardaí have confirmed that an investigation is underway.