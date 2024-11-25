Gardaí seeing increase in number of people watching streaming services while driving

Gardaí are seeing an increase in the number of people watching streaming services while driving.

The roads policing unit says it's seeing an increase in distracted driving on the roads including noticing people on video calls while behind the wheel.

They're appealing to people to take every possible safety precaution while driving, as 158 people have lost their lives on Irish roads this year.

Inspector of Roads Policing in Cork County Fergal O'Donovan, says "People think because your phone isn't in your hands that it's not distracting but they are being distracted."

He adds: "It's very important that people reduce their distractions in the car because by reducing your distractions we're leading to safer driving.

"We can all do the enforcement but people have to educate themselves and go back to driving with care."

