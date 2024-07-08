Play Button
Gardaí seek help in finding missing Tipperary teenager

Joleen Murphy
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Lee Freeman, who went missing from Cappawhite, Co. Tipperary.

Lee was last seen in the early hours of Sunday 7th July 2024 at approximately 4.30am in the Cappawhite Village area.

When last seen, Lee was wearing a black hoodie with red and white stripes on the arms, black tracksuit bottoms, and grey runners.

He is also believed to be wearing a black Dunlop jacket.

Gardaí and Lee’s family are concerned for his well being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tipperary Garda Station on 062 80670, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

