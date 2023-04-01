Gardaí seize AK-47 and drugs worth €12,000 in targeted raid

Continued Gardaí investigations on the island have resulted in the seizure of a firearm following a search in the Finglas area of Dublin on Friday evening.

The search operation was carried out by the District Drugs Unit in Finglas, aided by several local units.

During the special operation, Gardaí found an AK-47 at the scene along with a sum of cannabis valued at approximately €12,000.

Advertisement

Gardaí seized an AK-47 and a quantity of cannabis following a search in the Finglas area of Dublin yesterday evening. Investigations ongoing.#KeepingPeopleSafe #ItsAJobWorthDoing pic.twitter.com/BU0hy19Pwj — Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 1, 2023

The firearm and drugs will be sent for analysis at the Garda Ballistics Unit and Forensic Science Ireland respectively.

No arrests have been made at present.

Advertisement

This follows the seizure of cannabis herb worth over €600,000 in the capital on Thursday.

As part of 'Operation Tara', Members of the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, intercepted two vehicles shortly before 2.00 pm in the Balbriggan area of County Dublin.

€15,000 in cash was also seized during the operation, and three men were arrested concerning drug trafficking and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act 1996.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.