Gardaí have seized €320,000 worth of cannabis in Co Wicklow.

The seizure came after the search of a home in Bray on Wednesday evening as part of Operation Tara.

Officers found 16kg of the drug when a vehicle at the property was searched.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene and detained at a Garda station in Wicklow.

