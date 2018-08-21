Gardaí seize €70k of drugs and cash in raid

21 August 2018

Gardaí in Dublin have seized cocaine, heroin and cash during the search of a premises in the city.

Officers searched the premises in the Meath Street and Coombe areas of Dublin yesterday and found around €60,000 worth of the drugs there.

Around €10,000 of cash was also found at the premises along with drug paraphernalia, fake passports and other documents.

Two men were arrested in connection with the investigation and were questioned under the provisions of Section 2, Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

They have since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The drugs and cash seized by Gardaíin the search. Pic: Garda Press Office

