Gardaí have seized drugs worth nearly €600,000 in the Tallaght area of Dublin.

The drugs were found during a search of a house in New Bancroft Place.

Four kilos of heroin and half a kilo of cocaine were uncovered – with an estimated street value of €595,000.

A woman in her 20s was arrested and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda station under drug trafficking legislation.

