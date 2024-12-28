Gardaí stop 16-year-old tractor driver with no tax, insurance or CVRT

An Garda Síochána in Galway have detected a young tractor driver with no tax, insurance or commercial vehicle roadworthiness (CVRT).

The 16-year-old was travelling in the town centre of Clifden this morning when Gardaí were on patrol in the area.

Gardaí conducted a check of the vehicle and discovered that the insurance, tax and the CVRT had all expired.

The Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Test (CVRT) is a legally required test for all commercial vehicles in Ireland.

Advertisement

Upon inspection, Gardaí discovered that the tax alone on the tractor had been out-of-date for over 300 days.

Sharing the news on social media, An Garda Síochána posted to X to say: "We were on our patrols in Clifden this morning when we spotted this tractor being driven through the middle of town.

"The tax on the tractor had been expired for over 300 days.

"The insurance and CVRT were expired as well. Oh, and the driver was a 16 year-old. #SaferRoads"

Advertisement

We were on our patrols in Clifden this morning when we spotted this tractor being driven through the middle of town. The tax on the tractor had been expired for over 300 days. The insurance and CVRT were expired as well. Oh, and the driver was a 16 year-old.#SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/ogDzX7OrPR — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 28, 2024

Advertisement

Extra Caution

There are calls for extra concentration on the roads over the rest of the holiday.

It comes as two pedestrians die in separate road traffic collisions in counties Meath and Carlow overnight.

It brings to 4 the number of pedestrians killed over Christmas with a total of five people dying on the roads since Christmas Eve.

Junior Transport Minister James Lawless says it's been a difficult period for road safety over the last couple of days.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.