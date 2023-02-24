Gardaí tell those caught up in GAA star's scam they 'haven't a chance in hell' of getting money back

Those who gave a well-known GAA star money in an apparent bogus cancer scam have been told that it's highly unlikely they'll get their money back.

Gardaí arrested the former GAA player who is being investigated for fraud in which he allegedly sought money on the basis that he required cancer treatment.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, 'friends' of the alleged fraudster stated that he had been "living from hotels to bed & breakfasts" before finding a place to stay in the South East of the country.

The 'friends' also revealed that it had been rumoured that the star was sleeping in his car until recently.

Victims of the alleged scam, who are believed to have donated between €4,000 and €250,000, have said that they've been informed by Gardaí that they "haven't a chance in hell" of getting their money returned.

A release from An Garda Síochána on Wednesday stated: "Gardaí in the Eastern Region have arrested a male in relation to an ongoing investigation into alleged fraud.

"The former player was arrested under Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Offences Act 2001 and can be held for up to 24 hours."

There is no evidence that the former GAA player had ever suffered from cancer or paid for treatment with the money raised.

Beat understands that Gardaí are inundated with victims caught up in the alleged scam, many of whom have come forward since recent media coverage of the story.