Gardaí in Bunclody will be sporting the new (and controversial) Garda uniforms today.

They are one of three stations nationwide who are trialing the uniforms which have been criticised by Gardaí on all levels of the organisation.

Tallaght Garda Station and Henry Street in Limerick are also taking part in the trial.

The new shirt design is made of a lighter fabric, while the trousers are made of a similar material to the current trousers, they have an addition of a combat style pocket on the legs.

Many within the organisation have commented that the design is neither practical or professional.

Former President of the Garda Representative Union Ciaran O’Neill said the uniform needs a “dramatic overhaul and modernising” and that changing the cover of the protection vest, sticking a pocket on the trousers and giving [the gardaí] a breathable t-shirt which is hidden is just not good enough and sets up a false dawn.

Share it:













Don't Miss