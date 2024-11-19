Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Gardaí to publish dozens of images of Dublin Riot suspects

Gardaí to publish dozens of images of Dublin Riot suspects
A bus on fire on O'Connell Street in Dublin city centre after violent scenes unfolded following an attack on Parnell Square East where five people were injured, including three young children. Picture date: Thursday November 23, 2023.
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Gardaí are to give an update on the ongoing investigation into the Dublin riots today.

They are due to give an update on the investigation as the one year anniversary approaches.

A public appeal for information will be made to try to identify around 100 suspects.

According to the Irish Independent, they're expected to take the unprecedented step of publishing the photos of dozens of suspects in the hopes of making more arrests in a bid to make more convictions.

Advertisement

On November 23rd 2023, violence broke out in Dublin's city centre involving multiple incidents of vandalism, arson, and looting as well as assaults on gardaí.

A total of 57 people have been arrested as part of this investigation, with 51 of those charged and have appeared before the courts.

It's the first time in the history of the force that such a tactic has been used on such a large scale.

Keep up to date with all the latest on our website beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Garda footage reveals scale of search site in Jojo Dullard murder investigation

 By Joleen Murphy
News 2

Man (40s) jailed for 17 years for rape of wife and two daughters

 By Joleen Murphy
Kilkenny News 3

Kilkenny's Walter Walsh and wife announce birth of twins days after retirement

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement