Gardaí to publish dozens of images of Dublin Riot suspects

Gardaí are to give an update on the ongoing investigation into the Dublin riots today.

They are due to give an update on the investigation as the one year anniversary approaches.

A public appeal for information will be made to try to identify around 100 suspects.

According to the Irish Independent, they're expected to take the unprecedented step of publishing the photos of dozens of suspects in the hopes of making more arrests in a bid to make more convictions.

On November 23rd 2023, violence broke out in Dublin's city centre involving multiple incidents of vandalism, arson, and looting as well as assaults on gardaí.

A total of 57 people have been arrested as part of this investigation, with 51 of those charged and have appeared before the courts.

It's the first time in the history of the force that such a tactic has been used on such a large scale.

