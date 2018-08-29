Gardaí are warning about a rise in online scams.

They say cybercriminals are also targeting people in more sophisticated ways, which makes the scams harder for people to spot.

A conference is being held in Dublin today to warn businesses about the dangers.

Detective Chief Superintendent Patrick Lordan says it is an issue that affects everyone.

“Whether you’re a builder or whether you’re a farmer, whether you’re a businessman or a banker, they all look like a very convincing email that you’ll get in from your supplier or clients,” he said.

“It will ask you to change bank account details in a lot of the cases and once you change those bank account details and the next invoice comes in from that supplier or client, it goes to the wrong account.

“Before you realise it, the money that you sent to your supplier is gone to a criminal’s account.”

