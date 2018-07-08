Gardaí warn public not to leave pets in hot cars after dog rescue

08 July 2018

Gardaí have today renewed their appeal to pet owners not to leave pets in vehicles on hot days.

The call comes after the rescue of a dog who had been left locked in a van in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí say that temperatures had reached 26C.

Officers managed to get into the van at the Bray Groove Festival to rescue the dog.

This little fella was left locked in the back of a van today in 26 degree heat at the Bray groove festival. Gardaí managed to get into the van and rescue the dog. Please don’t leave animals locked in vehicles on hot days. pic.twitter.com/A3KIM1LF93 — Garda Info (@gardainfo) July 8, 2018

– Digital desk

Share it:













Don't Miss