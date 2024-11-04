Gardaí working with SETU following suspected cyber attack at Waterford campus

Gardaí are working with SETU following a suspected cyber attack impacting its students in Waterford.

All classes at the South East Technological University's Waterford campus were cancelled today with an update for students expected later.

Its Carlow and Wexford campuses are operating as normal.

Preliminary enquiries are ongoing and Gardaí say they're working alongside the institution concerning the matter.

it is not yet known if more cancellations will be implemented at the Waterford campus as a result of the cyber attack.

Making a statement about the incident on Friday (November 1st), SETU say they are continuing to resolve the issue and classes were cancelled today for 'academic planning'.

"South East Technological University (SETU) has experienced a cybersecurity incident targeting our IT systems.

"The incident was identified at the earliest possible stage and our IT team moved swiftly to safeguard our IT systems. We have informed relevant Government departments and authorities.

"Currently, there is no evidence to suggest that any data or information has been compromised. However, we continue to monitor the situation closely as investigations are ongoing.

"Our internal IT team is liaising with external cyber security experts to resolve the issue and minimise any potential impact. However, staff and students may experience some disruption as we continue to work to resolve the issue.

"Students are advised that classes on Monday, 4 November on the Waterford Campuses (with the exception of apprenticeship classes) are postponed to allow for academic planning.

