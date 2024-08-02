Play Button
Gates of government buildings rammed overnight

Gates of government buildings rammed overnight
Gates of Government Buildings
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
The gates at Government Buildings on Merrion Street in Dublin have been damaged in an apparent ramming overnight.

The scene has been sealed off and a man has been arrested.

Gardaí say this incident happened at around half 2 this morning.

Images show damage to a white van at the Department of the Taoiseach and at the Office of the Attorney General - with at least three separate gates damaged - one of them was taken of its hinges.

A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of offences under the Road Traffic Act and is being held at a garda station in the city.

A technical exam of the scene is due to place this morning.

Reporting by Emma Tyrell

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website, beat102103.com.

