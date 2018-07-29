Gavin Duffy confirms Áras bid in upcoming presidential election

29 July 2018

Businessman and TV personality Gavin Duffy has confirmed that he will run as a candidate in the upcoming presidential election.

The Dragon’s Den panellist confirmed this morning on his official Twitter page that he would seek the nomination of four local authorities.

In his statement, Mr Duffy said that he would run the most “modern, dynamic, interactive election campaign possible.”

He said: “If you want to be on the rollercoaster, make history, elect a President that is not just above but is not of politics.”

If I get the required 4 Council nominations I will run the most modern, dynamic, interactive election campaign possible. If you want to be on the rollercoaster, make history, elect a President that is not just above but is not of politics email [email protected] — Gavin Duffy (@GavinDuffy) July 29, 2018

He said he will be meeting with Waterford Co Council on Tuesday afternoon at 4pm.

Mr Duffy’s move came as rival Dragon’s Den panelist and 2011 presidential candidate Seán Gallagher wrote to councillors for the second time to strongly indicate he wants to run.

While not specifically saying he will make a second bid for the Áras this autumn, Mr Gallagher wrote that he has received messages from councillors across the country who he said want a president more actively engaged in business and Brexit issues.

The businessman from Co Cavan, an area that risks being badly damaged by Brexit, also said in the letter that his previous call for councillors to open up nominations to independents was not designed to benefit anyone in particular.

The growing speculation over Mr Duffy and Mr Gallagher came as Senator Gerard Craughwell pulled out of the race citing the sheer scale of money needed to run a campaign.

The race for the Áras has intensified in recent weeks after President Michael D Higgins confirmed his intention to seek a second term.

Sinn Fein decided it would run a candidate, while Independent Senator Joan Freeman has written to a number of local authorities requesting a special meeting, as she looks to get support for her Presidential bid.

