By Conor Kane

Gavin Duffy has secured the presidential nomination from Waterford City and County Council.

Mr Duffy has won his fourth council endorsement this morning, beating Gemma O’Doherty by 14 votes to two at Waterford City and County Council.

He was supported by Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Labour councillors as well as a couple of independents.

Sinn Féin abstained. Gemma O’Doherty’s votes came from two independents.

He will join President Michael D Higgins, Sean Gallagher and Joan Freeman in the presidential race.

More to follow.

