Gavin Duffy nominated to contest presidential election

03 September 2018

Dragons Den star Gavin Duffy received the first nomination from a local authority to contest the presidential election.

The businessman received the nomination from Meath County Council.

Mr Duffy secured 17 votes, businessman Seán Gallagher seven, and Independent Senator Joan Freeman two votes.

More to follow.

Digital Desk

