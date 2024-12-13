Geminid Meteor Shower set to light up South East skies tonight

The 'Geminids' is set to to be the best meteor shower of the year as we are expected to see it in our skies across the country tonight.

Up to 20 times more shooting stars than normal will be seen over tonight and tomorrow night as the Geminid Meteor Shower reaches its peak activity.

The Geminids are caused by tiny pieces of space debris, bits of dust that fell off a small extinct comet or asteroid called Phaethon that goes around the Sun every one and a half years.

David Moore, founder of Astronomy Ireland said:

In past decades the Perseid Meteor Shower in August was the best but this has declined somewhat in recent years to leave the Geminids reigning supreme. This is also good news for the public because that August shower cannot be well seen until 11pm but the Geminids begins as soon as it gets dark, around 5pm and runs until dawn."

Astronomy Ireland are asking members of the public to count how many they see every 15 minutes and send in their reports to its website astronomy.ie for publication in Astronomy Ireland magazine.

