Journalist Gemma O’Doherty has conceded defeat in her bid to be nominated to contest next month’s presidential election after falling far short of the level of backing required to officially enter the race.

In a message on Twitter this afternoon, the controversial figure – who has claimed the State was involved in Veronica Guerin’s murder among other allegations – claimed she has been blocked by the political elite from contesting.

The @sinnfeinireland, @SocDems, @pbp, @solidarityie, @greenparty_ie have shown themselves to be no better than FF/FG/Lab. Party first. We have started a new anti-corruption movement in Ireland with people who cannot be bought. This is just the beginning. #EndCorruptionNow #Aras18 — Gemma O’Doherty (@gemmaod1) September 26, 2018

In her tweet she said: “We have started a new anti-corruption movement in Ireland with people who cannot be bought. This is just the beginning.”

Ms O’Doherty received the support of Laois county council on Monday, but failed to win the three other nominations out of a total of 31 local authorities to be allowed to enter the race through the city and county council route.

Similarly, while she said today that she received the backing of 11 TDs and senators to contest, Ms Doherty also fell far short of the 20 Oireachtas members backing she needed to become an official presidential candidate.

Sincere thanks to Joan Collins, Clare Daly, Mick Wallace, Catherine Connolly, Michael Fitzmaurice, Sean Canney, Tommy Broughan, Seamus Healy, Maureen O’Sullivan, Mattie McGrath and Ronan Mullen for nominating me and giving Irish people the right to choose their President #Aras18 — Gemma O’Doherty (@gemmaod1) September 26, 2018

Ms O’Doherty – who met with a number of TDs and senators in Leinster House on Tuesday – said she was supported to some degree by the following 11 Oireachtas members:

* Independents4Change TD Joan Collins

* Independents4Change TD Clare Daly

* Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace

* Independents4Change TD Tommy Broughan

* Unaligned Independent TD Catherine Connolly

* Unaligned Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice

* Unaligned Independent TD Sean Canney

* Unaligned Independent TD Seamus Healy

* Unaligned Independent TD Maureen O’Sullivan

* Independent TD Mattie McGrath

* Independent senator Ronan Mullen

With nominations now closed for the presidential campaign and Ms O’Doherty unsuccessful in her Aras bid, she claimed she was blocked by the political elite and wrote on Twitter: “Sinn Féin, the Social Democrats, People Before Profit, Solidarity, and Green party have shown themselves to be no better than Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael-Labour. Party first.”

